Iress (ASX:IRE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.37

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $13.65. Iress shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 436,974 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.67.

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

