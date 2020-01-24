iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.2% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $333.26. 7,451,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $263.35 and a 1-year high of $334.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average of $306.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.