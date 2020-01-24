iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.43. 3,150,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

