iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.36

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.36 and last traded at $107.30, with a volume of 449100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,972,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,782,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

