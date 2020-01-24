iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.86

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.86 and last traded at $131.78, with a volume of 556300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

