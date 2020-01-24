Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of IVPAF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 78,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,987. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
