Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of IVPAF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 78,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,987. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

