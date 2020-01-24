J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,881,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,055,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.72. 31,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

