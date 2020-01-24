J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £144.99 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.19) per share, for a total transaction of £144.99 ($190.73).

LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,569 ($20.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,619.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,546.85. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

JDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC cut shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.40) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.