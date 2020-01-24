JBJ Investment Partners LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 72,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $141.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average is $139.76. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

