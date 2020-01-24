Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.80 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.80 ($6.74) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CBK. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.96 ($6.93).

Shares of CBK stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €5.14 ($5.98). The stock had a trading volume of 8,590,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.51.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

