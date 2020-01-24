JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of JKS traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,553. The company has a market capitalization of $899.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.27%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

