Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,885.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,831.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,816.26. The company has a market cap of $938.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.