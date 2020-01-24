Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $107,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after buying an additional 2,123,395 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 885,829 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. 1,036,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,935,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

