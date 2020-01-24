Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $31,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 79.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 652.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

FXA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,020. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $72.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

