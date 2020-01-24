Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 825 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 13,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,948,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,329,000 after buying an additional 581,796 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 368,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,700,867. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

