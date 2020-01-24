Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 569 ($7.48), 14,312 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563 ($7.41).

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 million and a PE ratio of 43.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 540.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 504.41.

In other news, insider James David Knight bought 250,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £1,250,000 ($1,644,304.13).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

