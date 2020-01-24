Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark comprises 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after buying an additional 1,259,990 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $40,394,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $145.11. 367,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,250. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average is $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

