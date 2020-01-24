Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.34

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $210.34 and traded as high as $214.90. Kingfisher shares last traded at $212.70, with a volume of 4,126,040 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingfisher to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 212 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 199.38 ($2.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 210.29.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($26,571.95). Also, insider Bernard Bot purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($136,806.10).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

