Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Trading Down 18.5%

Shares of Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) dropped 18.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 487,545 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 103,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29.

About Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Kintavar Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintavar Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.