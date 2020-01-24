Klimatas Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $10,632.00 and $1,130.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00084995 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000939 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

