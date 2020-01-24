Knorr – Bremse (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Knorr – Bremse AG (ETR:KBX) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €100.44 ($116.79) and last traded at €99.80 ($116.05), approximately 171,069 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €99.39 ($115.57).

The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.20.

About Knorr – Bremse (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

