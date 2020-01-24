Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Coverage Initiated at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.
KTB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Edward Jones raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.39.
Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.91. 309,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $137,562,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $13,151,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,886,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,557,000.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.