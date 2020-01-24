Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Coverage Initiated at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

KTB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Edward Jones raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.91. 309,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $137,562,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $13,151,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,886,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,557,000.

