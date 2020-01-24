Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 253,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.