Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 61 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 58.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

