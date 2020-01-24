Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $961.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will announce sales of $961.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $977.78 million and the lowest is $950.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $926.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $90.89. 901,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

