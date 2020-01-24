Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.02

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 14643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $502.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.