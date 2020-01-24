Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Trading Down 1.3%

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

