Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Leaf Group an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of LEAF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 107,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,114. Leaf Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $74,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,560 shares of company stock valued at $691,732.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 254,882 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

