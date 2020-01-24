Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,155 Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,144,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.