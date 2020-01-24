Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $46.99 on Friday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.