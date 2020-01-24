Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.