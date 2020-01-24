Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

