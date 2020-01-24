Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $121,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.02.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $122.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $80.58 and a 12-month high of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

