Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 818 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $141.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

