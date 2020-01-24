Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in BP by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 24,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of BP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 78,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $3,695,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 37,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

