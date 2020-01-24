LEOcoin Hits One Day Volume of $585.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $552,911.00 and $585.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,317.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.01915550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.11 or 0.03718869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00635138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00716620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00096750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010942 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00566258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 256,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 255,946,816 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

