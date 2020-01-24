Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $77,804.00 and $374.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,624.29 or 2.06950750 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 132.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,679,177 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

