Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 0.6%

Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LON:LIT)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.95), approximately 134,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Litigation Capital Management from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $83.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.79.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia. It offers funding of contentious commercial litigation and class actions, as well as corporate risk management associated with litigation.

