Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 7,590 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,821,000 after purchasing an additional 693,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 218.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 354.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,769 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

NYSE:JCI opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

