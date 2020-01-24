Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,190 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,320. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $164.70 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average of $202.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

