Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mark-Cali have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. Further, the trend in estimate revisions for the current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. In December, as part of its decision to offload the entire sub-urban office portfolio, Mack-Cali announced that it will sell Parsippany and Giralda office properties for $288.5 million. It plans to complete the sale of the entire suburban office portfolio in 2020. Although, Mark-Cali is transforming itself by focusing on waterfront and transit-based office holdings and luxury multifamily portfolio, such plans involve significant upfront costs and will likely restrain its profit margin in the short run, while high disposal activity is likely to have a dilutive impact on its earnings in the near term.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLI. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

CLI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. 3,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.06. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

