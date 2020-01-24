MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a positive rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 384,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $574.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

