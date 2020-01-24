Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.17 and last traded at $43.99, 199,248 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 125,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

