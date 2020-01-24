Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,734. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $792.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.20, a P/E/G ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Manchester United by 1,449.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Manchester United by 38.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

