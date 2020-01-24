Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $11.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $174.38 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.53. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

