Matchpool Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $477.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Gatecoin. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $145,373.00 and approximately $477.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

