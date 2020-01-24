Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $222.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.12.

MCD stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.24. 3,105,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,857. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $695,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $543,164,000 after purchasing an additional 334,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

