Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13, 491 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter.

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

