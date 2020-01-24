Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.86. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $37.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 44.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 32.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

