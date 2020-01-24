Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,312,000 after buying an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,921,000 after buying an additional 389,383 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $88.39. 318,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

